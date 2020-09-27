14

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Wonho announce he will be making another comeback within this year

On September 27, soloist Wonho held an online solo concert ‘#IWONHOYOU’ on global platform LiveXLive.

During the concert, Wonho announced that he will be making a comeback soon. He said, “I am almost done with preparing my next album. WENEE (Wonho’s fanclub) will be able to meet it soon.

Wonho’s agency Highline Entertainment told DongA that Wonho is preparing to make his comeback by the end of this year. However, the specific date has not been decided yet. It is also revealed that the upcoming album will be including fan song ‘Flash’ which Wonho performed during the concert.

This will be Wonho’s first comeback following his solo debut this August.

dievmavro6 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

after all the pain, he really came back to shine, since his debut was a success on the global charts and also in sales, he is becoming a great soloist with little time!

xx-jenn-xx5,404 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

good for him, glad he's doing well, after all he's been through, as i've said before!

Share

