SF9 'Shine Together' in retro MV teaser

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Shine Together"!



In the MV teaser, SF9 take a look at their memories in photographs and video clips. "Shine Together" is the title song of the group's special fourth anniversary album, and they'll be releasing a special history book to commemorate 4 years together.



SF9's "Shine Together" drops on October 5 KST. Take a look at the MV teaser above!

