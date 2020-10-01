9

Posted by germainej

SF9 'Shine Together' in retro MV teaser

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Shine Together"!

In the MV teaser, SF9 take a look at their memories in photographs and video clips. "Shine Together" is the title song of the group's special fourth anniversary album, and they'll be releasing a special history book to commemorate 4 years together.

SF9's "Shine Together" drops on October 5 KST. Take a look at the MV teaser above!

brideofchani5,546 pts 41 minutes ago 2
41 minutes ago

it sounds SO GOOD. but then again their songs always do. my tear ducts are already twitching. this is gonna be so touching

also: *loud dolphin screams* did my husband get finer or what? oh jesus christ

he's trying to kill me

but i love it so much

brideofchani5,546 pts 34 minutes ago 1
34 minutes ago

chani, your wife will be watching. also i am studying korean well. you'll be proud xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo

