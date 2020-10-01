Wonho greets fans through his first video on his new YouTube channel and cooks Mille-feuille Nabe

Previously, Wonho announced the launch of his YouTube channel as fans excitedly waited for his first video.

On October 1, a couple of hours after the announcement, Wonho posted his first video. In his first video, he decided to do a cooking episode along with a Mukbang of his dish. Wonho revealed that it seems a lot of people order delivery these days so he wanted to personally cook at home rather than eating delivery food.

Wonho revealed he prepared a dish called "Mille-feuille Nabe." He told his fans this recipe is super easy and pulled out a prepackaged meal. The package included all the fresh ingredients need to cook the napa cabbage and beef dish.

Wonho carefully looked at the ingredients and began cooking the dish. He checked the instruction from time to time and with a few bumps along the way he was able to successfully cook his first dish on YouTube.

He stated, "I think the taste is the most important rather than the process of making the food." After the dish was completed, Wonho was able to finally get a taste of the Mille-feuille Nabe dish. Wonho ended the episode with a short Mukbang of him eating his homemade dish.