Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans react as Lucas trends worldwide after accidentally showing his cigarette box during a live stream

Recently, NCT member Lucas trended on social media as he accidentally flashed his cigarette box during a live stream on Instagram.

On October 1st, Lucas went on an Instagram live stream with fellow WayV members Hendery and Winwin to connect with fans. They were live streaming on their way back home from a day outing and revealed they had spent the day by the beach and enjoyed some seafood.

The three members were listening to Chinese songs as they told fans they would sing for them. The mood inside the van soon became heightened as Lucas began waving his hand at the excitement of the moment.

However, Lucas seemed to have forgotten he was holding his cigarette box and flashed this small shiny white box at the video. As soon as Lucas realized he had shown his fans the cigarette box, he seemed flustered and couldn't help but drop his jaw.

Lucas soon turned the camera to the two other members and stayed out of the frame for a while. Winwin asked fans "What other songs do you want to listen to?" While Lucas stayed out of the camera.

It seemed Lucas had put away the cigarettes and returned back to the live stream. However, this wasn't the first time the idol group member showed his box of cigarettes.

Some fans had known about his smoking habits when the cigarette box was peeping out from his shirt during a past video call.

As soon as this short incident occurred during the live stream, many fans took it to social media to react to Lucas' cigarettes.

  1. NCT
  2. Lucas
blackjacksfourev209 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He is an adult and even though I personally am against smoking, he shouldn't be demonized for this. But I will say he is not setting a good example and is promoting unhealthy habits.

Nct_and_Wayv4,149 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

If he wasn't dancing wildly, the boy wouldn't have exposed himself *laughing emoji* I think the only thing that surprises me the most is that the fandom is actually joking about this and not being mad. Anyways, I saw a video of him coughing really badly so the only thing I'm worried about is his health though I'm sure he knows that. Now if I see any shits dragging him, best know I'll come for your stupid asses.

