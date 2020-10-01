Fans react as Lucas trends worldwide after accidentally showing his cigarette box during a live stream

Recently, NCT member Lucas trended on social media as he accidentally flashed his cigarette box during a live stream on Instagram.

On October 1st, Lucas went on an Instagram live stream with fellow WayV members Hendery and Winwin to connect with fans. They were live streaming on their way back home from a day outing and revealed they had spent the day by the beach and enjoyed some seafood.



The three members were listening to Chinese songs as they told fans they would sing for them. The mood inside the van soon became heightened as Lucas began waving his hand at the excitement of the moment.

However, Lucas seemed to have forgotten he was holding his cigarette box and flashed this small shiny white box at the video. As soon as Lucas realized he had shown his fans the cigarette box, he seemed flustered and couldn't help but drop his jaw.

Lucas soon turned the camera to the two other members and stayed out of the frame for a while. Winwin asked fans "What other songs do you want to listen to?" While Lucas stayed out of the camera.

It seemed Lucas had put away the cigarettes and returned back to the live stream. However, this wasn't the first time the idol group member showed his box of cigarettes.



Some fans had known about his smoking habits when the cigarette box was peeping out from his shirt during a past video call.

As soon as this short incident occurred during the live stream, many fans took it to social media to react to Lucas' cigarettes.

