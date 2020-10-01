BTS shares details about their upcoming album 'BE' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

In light of #BTSWEEK on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', BTS appeared on the show for an exclusive interview.

On the fourth day of BTS Week, the group reunited with Jimmy Fallon through a video chat with the host. During the interview, the boy band revealed the details about their upcoming album 'BE'. Jimmy began the interview by first talking about their first English single "Dynamite".

Jimmy Fallon congratulated BTS for their achievement. Jimmy Fallon stated, "I think 'Dynamite' couldn't have been a bigger, bigger smash. I mean it was massive. A lot of first for you guys - First all-English song, the first song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the first Korean group ever to achieve that milestone."



Jimmy Fallon asked the group what was their reaction like the night they found out "Dynamite" topped the charts. Suga answered, "We couldn't believe our eyes, looking at the chart. It felt like a dream. Amazing." As the other members yelled out "Is this real?"

Jimmy continued the interview as he stated that the music video even broke the Guinness world record as it had over 101 million views in its first 24 hours of the release. He also revealed that BTS was originally not going to release the song but asked what changed the boys' minds.

This time, J-Hope replied, "People around the world have been going through a difficult time because of the pandemic. We also felt discouraged by the situation. So we took a new challenge which was 'Dynamite'. This project was not only for us but also for our fans whom we wanted to energize and give joy to during this difficult period."

Finally, Jimmy Fallon asked the group about their upcoming album. He stated that BTS had announced their next album 'BE' and asked the group to spill the details.

Member Jimin stated, "We poured in the emotions that we feel now such as joy and sorrow, into this album that you can anticipate. There are a lot of good songs, as good as 'Dynamite', so we hope that they can all make it on the Hot 100 chart. Please look forward to it."

Jimmy Fallon asked BTS if there will be more English songs in which RM jokingly replied "Can you write the lyrics?" When Jimmy Fallon stated, "No you don't want that, you don't want that." RM answered right away that "We want it" making everyone laugh.





