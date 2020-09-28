12

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

TXT are ready to jump into a retro videogame in their new concept photos for 'minisode1 : Blue Hour'

Previously, TXT unveiled a 'pixel art' teaser as they prepare for their comeback. The pixel art teaser reminds viewers of the retro games from the past.

The group continues with the same concept as the members become the characters of a video game. They released the 'R Version' of the concept photos on September 29 at midnight KST. The first of the teaser photos show a window with the five members listed as the options followed by the collection of individual concept photos.

Each member is showing off their charms in the album of photos.

TXT will be making their comeback on October 26 with their upcoming mini-album 'minisode 1: Blue Hour'.



teal-1117 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

These photos are so interesting. I’m looking forward to this comeback!

princesspop447 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Taehyun blond hair 😱😱😱

