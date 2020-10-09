Hara's Ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum is denied bail

The Supreme Court rejected the bail application from Choi Jong Bum, the late Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend.

Choi Jong Bum filed a bail request with the Supreme Court's first division back in September and asked for his release. During the second trial, he was sentenced to one year in prison for assaulting and threatening the late singer. However, the Supreme Court denied his request. The court stated, "There is no good reason to grant bail to Choi Jong Bum. The decision was made with the consensus of the involved Supreme Court Justices."





The court judged that severe punishment is necessary because of the bad nature of Choi Jong Bum's crime. During the second trial, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to prison as the court decided the first sentence of three years probation with 1 and a half years in prison if he violates the probation was too light.



During the second trial, the court pointed out that "Threatening to distribute video footage of sexual intercourse is causing irreparable pain to the victim and seriously damaging her reputation."



The reason for the sentence was also reported. The court stated, "The victim is a famous celebrity and the nature of his crime is done with ill-intent as he threatened to spread the video through the media aware of the irreparable damages it would cause the victim." Also, "The accused individual did not receive forgiveness from the victim. We have also taken into consideration that the bereaved family members are pleading for severe punishment. The probation sentence is unfair."



Choi Jong Bum is currently facing five charges, including violating the special act on injury, intimidation, coercion, property damage, and sexual violence crimes.



However, Choi Jong Bum was found not guilty of charges of illegal filming. The court explained, "It is hard to say that the evidence submitted by the prosecutor alone proved that the footage was filmed against the victim's will."



Choi Jong Bum's appeal trial is scheduled to take place on October 15.



