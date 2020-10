The Japanese girl group NiziU formed by Sony Music with JYP Entertainment, is finally making their official debut.

The girl group made a pre-debut in Japan with their single "Make You Happy" back in June. Now they are finally making their long-awaited debut. They have begun the teasers for their debut by releasing photos of members Mako, Rio, and Maya.

NiziU will be releasing their single 'Step and a Step' on December 2.