STAYC is preparing to make their debut with their first single 'Star To A Young Culture' as they continue to unveil individual concept photos of each member.

On October 28 at midnight KST, the new girl group released teaser photos of members J and Seeun. The girls shine brilliantly against a black background as they post in the high contrast lighting.

The new girl group STAYC will be debuting as they release their single 'Star To A Young Culture' on November 12 at 6 PM KST.