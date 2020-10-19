4

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Kihyun talks about all the love he's received in 'Bazaar'

MONSTA X's Kihyun had a 'boyfriend' photoshoot.

He posed for the newest issue of 'Bazaar', and the theme of his photoshoot was to be as boyfriend as possible. Accordingly, he went for more of a casual, everyday look instead of more formal. 

During the interview, he talked about MONSTA X's upcoming comeback with 'Fatal Love' and said, "We'll be releasing a song and performance that shows MONSTA X best of all, so please look forward to it." He also talked about his fans and said, "Recently, I saw Son Heung Min's game and was so proud, so I wrote about it in the fancafe. MONBEBE told me, 'You're like that to us.' I was so touched. There is no way I would've received so much love if I didn't become a singer. I really have to work even harder."

Check out some of the preview cuts below.

