Park Ha Sun has been chosen as the new DJ for 'CineTown'.

'CineTown' relays news of various movies, and she'll be the second actress to head the program after Gong Hyung Jin. The staff of the show said, "Park Ha Sun's warm, lovely charm and her love for the radio will make her an amazing DJ. We look forward to her supplying the listeners with a comfortable time with her bright energy."

Her first episode will be on November 2nd at 11AM KST.