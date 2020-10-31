Momoland's Nancy transforms into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween

Momoland's Nancy stunned the Internet as she transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2020.
On October 30 at 5 PM KST, Momoland hosted a V Live to celebrate Halloween with their fans. On the day of Halloween, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Nancy's pictures from the V Live event. As you can see, her fansite captured the stunning beauty of Nancy dressed up as a classy Hollywood icon.
Some of the comments are: "Daebak she literally is a reincarnation of Monroe"
"I knew this post would gain attention lol I mean just look at how beautiful she is"
"So freaking pretty"
"Wow"
"This wins the costume of the year"
What do you think?
