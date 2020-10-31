7

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Momoland's Nancy transforms into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween

Momoland's Nancy stunned the Internet as she transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2020. 

On October 30 at 5 PM KST, Momoland hosted a V Live to celebrate Halloween with their fans. On the day of Halloween, a post on a popular online community gained attention for posting Nancy's pictures from the V Live event. As you can see, her fansite captured the stunning beauty of Nancy dressed up as a classy Hollywood icon. 

Some of the comments are: "Daebak she literally is a reincarnation of Monroe"

"I knew this post would gain attention lol I mean just look at how beautiful she is"

"So freaking pretty"

"Wow"

"This wins the costume of the year" 

What do you think? 

She is such a beauty

beautiful

