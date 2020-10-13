Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon & more featured in '2020 Asia Artist Awards' lineup

Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon, and more are featured in the '2020 Asia Artist Awards' lineup.



On October 13, the 'Asia Artist Awards' revealed the first lineup of actors announced for this year's awards ceremony - Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Joo Young, and Ahn Eun Jin. Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop starred in 'Dr. Romantic 2', Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Young starred in 'Itaewon Class', Kim Seon Ho featured in '1N2D' and starred in 'Start-Up', Kim Hye Yoon starred in 'Extraordinary You', and Ahn Eun Jin starred in 'Hospital Playlist' and 'More Than Friends'.



The '2020 Asia Artist Awards' will be held on November 25 KST, and Super Junior's Leeteuk is hosting the event. Started in 2016, the 'Asia Artist Awards' recognizes Asian stars not only in the music industry but in film, dramas, variety, and more.



Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 AAA'.