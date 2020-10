Lee Min Ho has been cast in the leading role in the drama 'Pachinko'.

The movie is based on Lee Min Jin's book of the same title, and tells the story of Koreans living in Japan and facing the stereotypes and racism in the country. 'Pachinko', which will air on AppleTV+, will be an 8-episode series. As AppleTV+ is currently not available in Korea, many are wondering if this is a signal that it will soon come to Korea.

How do you think he'll do in 'Pachinko'?