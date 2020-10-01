4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

K-netizens react to a foreign artist's design of a Korean curse word being used for t-shirts, phone cases, etc

AKP STAFF
AKP BUZZ

The custom product design shop 'Redbubble' is widely popular among K-Pop fans, as many fan artists use it to sell unique products!

 

But recently, Korean netizens have come across one foreign artist using an eclectic(?) design of the Korean curse word "ssi-bal" (equivalent to the f*** word) to create customized t-shirts, bags, phone cases, stickers, and more. What were their reactions?

Some commented, 


"WTF is this kekekeke, such bright, refreshing colors and such a vulgar word kekekeke."
"Now I understand how foreigners feel after seeing nonsensical English words printed on Korean clothing kekekeke."
"Why would you choose that word, there are so many better words in the Korean language kekekeke."
"Okay I'm never buying clothes with foreign words I don't know again." 
"Nothing changes just because you put a heart next to it kekekeke."
"Please don't buy that kekekekeke."
"Just because you made it all pretty, that doesn't make it a pretty word at all!"
"I'm honestly curious, do foreigners want to buy this?"


and more! What do you think of the unique(?) design?

  1. misc.
3 1,017 Share 67% Upvoted

0

crystalwildfire3,300 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Hey at least it's just a word .. I've seen pictures on shirts that I wish I could unsee ... this is nothing ..

Share

0

bast_rd399 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

giving me those feels when ppl get "fuck" tattooed on their arm in another language thinking it means "live a peaceful life" lmao

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chen
Memorable Moments from EXO Chen's Career
5 hours ago   9   9,013
EXO, Chen
Memorable Moments from EXO Chen's Career
5 hours ago   9   9,013

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND