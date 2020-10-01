K-netizens react to a foreign artist's design of a Korean curse word being used for t-shirts, phone cases, etc

The custom product design shop 'Redbubble' is widely popular among K-Pop fans, as many fan artists use it to sell unique products!

But recently, Korean netizens have come across one foreign artist using an eclectic(?) design of the Korean curse word "ssi-bal" (equivalent to the f*** word) to create customized t-shirts, bags, phone cases, stickers, and more. What were their reactions?

"WTF is this kekekeke, such bright, refreshing colors and such a vulgar word kekekeke."

"Now I understand how foreigners feel after seeing nonsensical English words printed on Korean clothing kekekeke."

"Why would you choose that word, there are so many better words in the Korean language kekekeke."

"Okay I'm never buying clothes with foreign words I don't know again."

"Nothing changes just because you put a heart next to it kekekeke."

"Please don't buy that kekekekeke."

"Just because you made it all pretty, that doesn't make it a pretty word at all!"

"I'm honestly curious, do foreigners want to buy this?"





and more! What do you think of the unique(?) design?

