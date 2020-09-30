IU reveals behind-the-scenes of 14-hour filming for 'Sketchbook'

IU has revealed the behind-the-scenes of her 14-hour filming for 'Sketchbook'.



For her latest episode of 'IU TV', the camera follows IU as she practices for the live episode, accidentally falls asleep, rehearses, and finally gets on stage. As previously reported, the singer-songwriter is said to have sang 60 songs during a 14-hour filming for a special mini concert on 'Sketchbook', commemorating her 12th anniversary since debut. She later revealed she had a difficult time during filming.



Check out IU's latest 'IU TV' episode above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.