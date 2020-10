Ailee has dropped some autumn-like teaser images for her upcoming comeback.



Ailee is returning with her fifth mini-album 'I'm' and title track "When We Were In Love". The mini-album also includes songs "One Day Randomly", "Beautiful Disaster", "What's That", and "What If I". The two teasers that she's released give a moody, angsty feel to them, perfect for the fall weather.

Check out the teasers below as you get ready for her comeback on the 6th!