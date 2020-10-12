Crush to drop new mini album later this month

Crush is returning with new music!
On October 12 KST, his agency P NATION announced that he would be releasing a new mini album later this month, roughly three months after the release of his July single "OHIO."
On the day of the announcement, a teaser for the comeback album was released through P NATION's official social media channels. In the image, Crush is seen looking pensive while sitting in a chair, with the high angle of the camera creating a serious mood.
Meanwhile, the new album is set for release on October 20.
Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!
