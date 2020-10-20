BTS sets another record with "Dynamite" being the fastest K-pop MV to reach 500 million views

BTS set another record recently with their hit "Dynamite."

On October 20 KST, BTS's "Dynamite" music video reached 500 million views becoming the K-pop music video to reach the milestone in the shortest time. BTS's Dynamite reached 500 million views in just 59 days.

Previously, BLACKPINK held the record with 74 days to reach the number with their "How You Like That" music video. BTS broke the record 15 days faster than BLACKPINK.

On September 16, the music video of "ON," the title track of BTS's fourth full-length album, surpassed 200 million views. BTS now has a total of 17 music videos having more than 200 million views.



After its release on August 11, "Dynamite" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first for a Korean artist.



Also, BTS became the first group to have the top 2 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in eleven years since Black Eyed Peas.