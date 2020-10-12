BTS tops the Billboard "Hot 100" again with the remix of "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

BTS celebrates topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again with the remix of "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

On Monday, October 12th, Billboard announced the results of the HOT 100 charts for the week. BTS members and fans were ecstatic to find two of BTS's songs on the top of the charts with "Savage Love (BTS Remix)" and "Dynamite" at number 1 and number 2, respectively.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 & No. 2🎉

'Savage Love' (BTS Remix)와 ‘Dynamite’가 빌보드 Hot100 1위와 2위를 나란히 차지하였습니다. 변함없는 사랑과 관심을 보내주시는 아미 여러분들 진심으로 감사드립니다!



Two songs on top of the chart! Thank you ARMY for all your love!#ThankYouARMY https://t.co/cP7L4c5W1M — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 12, 2020

Many fans were already excited about the remix song when it was announced earlier this month. Since then, many fans continued to stream and listen to the song bringing the BTS boys to the top of the Billboard with another song.

BTS is also the first group to have two songs at #1 and #2 at the same time in the Hot 100 since Black Eyed Peas who had "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling" at #1 and #2 back in July of 2009.