25

1

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

BTS tops the Billboard "Hot 100" again with the remix of "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

AKP STAFF

BTS celebrates topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again with the remix of "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

On Monday, October 12th, Billboard announced the results of the HOT 100 charts for the week. BTS members and fans were ecstatic to find two of BTS's songs on the top of the charts with "Savage Love (BTS Remix)" and "Dynamite" at number 1 and number 2, respectively. 

Many fans were already excited about the remix song when it was announced earlier this month. Since then, many fans continued to stream and listen to the song bringing the BTS boys to the top of the Billboard with another song.

BTS is also the first group to have two songs at #1 and #2 at the same time in the Hot 100 since Black Eyed Peas who had "Boom Boom Pow" and "I Gotta Feeling" at #1 and #2 back in July of 2009.

  1. BTS
9 1,597 Share 96% Upvoted

4

rania43,575 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

This is EPIC guys. BTS becomes the first group in over a decade to chart #1 and #2 simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100. Savage love went from #5 to #1 due to BTS impact. The song got korean lyrics, with J-Hope and Suga credited as the songwriters.

This is crazy, can’t believe BTS got two songs on #1 hot100 this year !!!!!

Share

3

Kirsty_Louise18,775 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Taking over the number one and two spots, that’s incredible. Congratulations, BTS!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
2 days ago   142   41,128

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND