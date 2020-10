B1A4 began unveiling the teaser photos for individual members as they prepare to make their comeback.

On October 9 at midnight KST, teaser photos of Gongchan have been released. In the teaser photo, Gongchan is seen sitting on a bed looking distant. The teaser photo also includes a movie-poster style image showing Gongchan.

B1A4's Gongchan will be making a comeback with the group on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers!