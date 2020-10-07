Another female AfreecaTV streamer suspended for inappropriate clothing

Another AfreecaTV streamer Shin Na Rin has been suspended on the streaming site.

On October 6, viewers were notified that Shin Na Rin's channel has been suspended for three days. When viewers try to access her channel, they will see a notice saying, "The broadcasting channel has been suspended."

The period of her suspension began October 6 at 3 PM until October 9 at 3 PM. The reason for the suspension is the violation of the guidelines (exposing underwear or highlighting a particular body part to portray sexual content).

An AfreecaTV official stated that the streamer received a suspension because she had only worn underwear that looked like jeans.

