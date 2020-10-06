[CW] AfreecaTV streamer permanently banned for overly sexual content on her first stream

[CW Content Warning]

Afreeca TV's rookie streamer had to retire from the platform after her first broadcast as she was banned for overly sexualized content.



On October 3rd, a streamer with the username 'blckswanette' started her first live broadcast.

The streamer gained much popularity as she gained 5,000 viewers on her very first broadcast. Many viewers gave her the nickname Wakandahee (a compounded word between Wakanda and the Korean name Dahee) as they were drawn to her voluptuous figure.

Unfortunately, the female streamer was permanently banned from Afreeca TV. The reason for the permanent ban was 'Obscene content'.



[Content Warning Below]







In fact, there were multiple instances where the streamer almost exposed her private body parts. Even the site manager appeared on her broadcast to warn her about her attire.

After a series of cautions and warnings given by the site manager, the streamer decided to end the broadcast. However, she accidentally exposed her entire nude body. She took off her clothes thinking the broadcast had ended but ended up showing everything her naked body to viewers.

In turn, the streamer was banned on the day of her debut. Many viewers were disappointed as they heard the news of her ban.