8

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu will join Mnet's new audition program 'Cap-teen' ﻿as the youngest judge

AKP STAFF

It has been confirmed that MONSTA X member Shownu will join Mnet's new audition program 'Cap-teen' as the youngest judge.

According to a broadcast official on October 7, Shownu will join the teen audition program as a judge. Mnet's 'Cap-teen' is Korea's first audition program for teens in which their parents will appear on the show with them.

Previously, Mnet released a video of Lee Seung Chul, Jessi, and Soyu meeting as the judges on the show on its official YouTube channel. However, they kept the identity of the last judge a secret, increasing the netizens' curiosity.

Mnet stated that they will release an official statement about MONSTA X member Shownu's appearance through a press release tomorrow on October 8th.

Meanwhile, 'Cap-teen' is an audition program seeking new teenagers to become k-pop stars. This show will be different from the prior shows in that parents will ask the judges directly about their children's potential as singers.

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
2 516 Share 100% Upvoted

0

eottoke12,851 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

here we go again with Mnet-Starship bullcrap. another pd101 scam?

Share

0

9sfa214 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

For mnet this is probably an opportunist for evil editing. The kids are along news now it’s their parents turn. It sounds interesting cuz it’s different compared to the other survival shows. Hope they have some decent vocalists and I’m ok with rap as long as it’s good. Does anyone know if it is female or male trainees

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND