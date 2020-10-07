MONSTA X's Shownu will join Mnet's new audition program 'Cap-teen' ﻿as the youngest judge

It has been confirmed that MONSTA X member Shownu will join Mnet's new audition program 'Cap-teen' as the youngest judge.



According to a broadcast official on October 7, Shownu will join the teen audition program as a judge. Mnet's 'Cap-teen' is Korea's first audition program for teens in which their parents will appear on the show with them.



Previously, Mnet released a video of Lee Seung Chul, Jessi, and Soyu meeting as the judges on the show on its official YouTube channel. However, they kept the identity of the last judge a secret, increasing the netizens' curiosity.



Mnet stated that they will release an official statement about MONSTA X member Shownu's appearance through a press release tomorrow on October 8th.



Meanwhile, 'Cap-teen' is an audition program seeking new teenagers to become k-pop stars. This show will be different from the prior shows in that parents will ask the judges directly about their children's potential as singers.



