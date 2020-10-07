Actor Phillip Lee to marry influencer, shopping mall owner, and model Park Hyun Sun this weekend

Actor Phillip Lee is set to marry influencer, shopping mall owner, and model Park Hyun Sun.



According to reports, actor-turned-businessman Phillip Lee (39) will be tying the knot with his fiancee Park Hyun Sun (35) at the Walkerhill Hotel Aston House on October 10. The outdoor wedding will include their families, relatives, and close acquaintances as guests with a reception at 3PM KST followed by the ceremony at 4PM KST.



The two have been dating for nearly 3 years, and he proposed to her early this year.



Phillip Lee has starred in hit dramas like 'Secret Garden', 'The Legend', and 'Faith', and he's since transformed into a businessman to launch the global cosmetics company Catalyst.



Congratulations to Phillip Lee and Park Hyun Sun!