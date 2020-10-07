23

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dara opens up about how YGE's 5-year dating ban hit her love life

AKP STAFF

Dara opened up about how YG Entertainment's 5-year dating ban hit her love life.

On the October 6th episode of 'Love Intervention', Dara stated, "I've been in 'non-tact' (non face-to-face contact) relationship even before the COVID-19 pandemic."

She explained, "When I was a trainee, I was scolded for being in a relationship, and my manager took away my cellphone. Then after I debuted, there was a 5-year dating ban." The former 2NE1 member revealed she actually abided by the rules, revealing, "I really didn't date because they told me not to."

Dara said, "Only recently have I made up my mind to date actively. All I needed was the will to be more assertive. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to my ex-boyfriends," making everyone laugh on set.

Are you surprised by Dara's admission?

5

j3nl5Abro57 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

another reason to hate yg dara sweetie its ok

0

Hyungshi824 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I wonder why YG is not giving any chances to sing anymore... is YG trying to turn her into comedian

