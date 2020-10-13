BLACKPINK hits #1 all-time for girl group album sales and #10 for overall artist album sales

It has been a little over a week since BLACKPINK released their first full-length album 'The Album.'

Even before the release, the girl group set records as they had a massive number of pre-orders. And just as expected, the girls have reached the top as they sold over 689,000 album copies in just a week.

According to the Hanteo, BLACKPINK has reached number 1 on the all-time girl group albums sales chart. BLACKPINK also reached number 10 on the overall artist album sales chart, competing with some of the top boy groups.

Many netizens were impressed with the number and congratulated BLACKPINK on online communities.

They commented, "I think they can reach 700K sales", "So crazy, congratulation BLACKPINK," "Let's reach 1 million sales!", "They're dominating." and "BLACKPINK is the best. Congrats to the girls."