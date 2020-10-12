How much did BTS earn from their two-day virtual concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'?

The huge revenue from BTS's two-day virtual concert is drawing attention.

Big Hit Entertainment revealed that a total of 993,000 people logged in to BTS's concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' during the two days of the concert.



Considering that the minimum ticket price is 49,500 KRW (~43.09 USD) each, the company has earned more than 50 billion KRW (~43,528,792 USD) in revenue.

The multi-screen view ticket was 49,500 KRW, and the ticket for the simultaneous integrated screen was 61,000 KRW (~53.10 USD). There were also the HD and 4K resolution options tickets, which can only be purchased by Fanclub members, which cost 59,500 KRW (~51.80 USD) and 71,000 KRW (~61.81 USD).







This online concert's production cost was eight times more than the previous online 'Bang Bang Con The Live' concert held last June due to the various augmented reality experience technologies. It allows the viewers to feel like they are watching performances at four different concert halls.



Fans from 191 countries tuned into 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E,' which was also held live at a performance hall. This is 84 more countries than 'Bang Bang Con The Live,' which was seen by fans in 107 countries.



