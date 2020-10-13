EXO's Chanyeol praised for being a good sibling

Recently, netizens are expressing their envy on an online community as a photo is posted with the title "The little brother who buys a Prada bag for his sister."





The photo is former news announcer Park Yoo Ra, also well known as EXO member Chanyeol's older sister. On October 11, she posted several photos of herself wearing a Prada bag with the caption "Opened birthday gift." Then in the photo, she tagged her brother Chanyeol's Instagram on the Prada bag.



After seeing the post, many netizens and fans realized that Park Yoo Ra received the gift from Chanyeol as he is an ambassador for Prada.

Many netizens are praising Chanyeol for giving such an expensive gift to his sister while others express their envy in the online community.

Netizens' Commented:

"I wish I had a younger brother like that."

"This is so nice, so cute of them. Nice to see they have a good relationship."

"The bag is so pretty, wish I can get a bag from my brother."

"Chanyeol's sister is so pretty."

"Their parents must be happy to see them have a good relationship like that too."

"I'm envious, the design of the bag is so pretty, and the color is nice too."

"Lucky her. The bag is so nice."

