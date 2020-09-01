18

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

What female idol group members would look like if they were male idols

Last week, we took a look at what male idol members would look like if they were female idols.

Many netizens wondered how female idol members were to look if they were born as a male. Therefore, we have compiled a few photos of how the girl idol members look like males. These photos have been edited by other netizens who simply used the FaceApp filter.

So without further ado, here are some of the female group members who have gotten a virtual makeover into their opposite sex.


BLACKPINK

Red Velvet

TWICE

IU

Girls' Generation 

ITZY 

IZ*ONE

Suzy

Can you guess which male version of the female idol group member is who? 

esmera1da1873 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Why keep this😐

brideofchani4,035 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

rotfl i screamed so loud my throat hurts. these are the ugliest opparz i've ever seen

this is not like the male one. on the male one girlkook was pretty, girlwoon was sexy and exotic and girleunwoo was ethereal and princesslike

but this is just nightmare fuel

if these ooparz were like "hey girl, what are you doing later?" i'd just melt into the floor and disappear

i cant figure out which one i'd date the least lmfao im crying

