What female idol group members would look like if they were male idols

Last week, we took a look at what male idol members would look like if they were female idols.

Many netizens wondered how female idol members were to look if they were born as a male. Therefore, we have compiled a few photos of how the girl idol members look like males. These photos have been edited by other netizens who simply used the FaceApp filter.

So without further ado, here are some of the female group members who have gotten a virtual makeover into their opposite sex.





BLACKPINK

Red Velvet

TWICE

IU

Girls' Generation

ITZY



IZ*ONE

Suzy

Can you guess which male version of the female idol group member is who?