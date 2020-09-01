14

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actress Han So Hwee looks alluringly chic in her new pictorial with L'oreal Paris

A pictorial for L'oreal Paris model, Han So Hwee, has been released.

Han So Hwee became the official model for L'oreal Paris hair products as they released the photos from the recent photoshoot. In the photos, Han So Hwee displayed her alluring charms and charisma.

Not only that, her voluminous and silky hair was also eye-catching. The products that perfected her sparkling hair was L'oreal's 'Extraordinary Oil Extra Rich' and 'Extraordinary Oil in Cream'.

The 'Extraordinary Oil in Cream' is a hair cream that adds oils to provide smoothness and nutrition to the hair at once. With a soft cream texture, it has heat protection components that are quickly absorbed into the hair.  The product can be used before using a hairdryer or any styling device that uses heat.

Han So Hwee also revealed more photos through her social media. She posted the "B-Cuts" from the photoshoot on her Instagram. She posted the photos with the caption "The B-Cuts in the middle" along with the handle for L'oreal Paris.



중간에 있는 B컷 @lorealparis 🖤

  1. Han So Hwee
omg her hair is gorgeous so jealous!

