Taeyang's wife Min Hyo Rin posts beautiful selfies updating fans for the first time in four months

Actress Min Hyo Rin updated her fans as she posted new photos for the first time after four months.

On September 22, Min Hyo Rin posted a photo and a short clip without any caption except a few emoticons.

Min Hyo rin is wearing a cute sweater and a pearl necklace seeming to be going somewhere in a car. She caught the eyes of netizens with her unchanging doll-like beauty with large round eyes and porcelain skin.

What also caught the eyes of the netizens was the comment left by Taeyang's brother saying, "I'm on the way there too." Seeing from that comment, many fans and netizens are speculating that Min Hyo Rin is on her way to a family gathering.

Min Hyo Rin married Big Bang member Taeyang back in 2018. The two celebrities made their vows after four years of dating.



