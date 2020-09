UP10TION has revealed new individual teaser images.

As a temporary 7-member group, the boys will be returning with their 9th mini album 'Light UP'! In these new photos, each member poses handsomely amid a dark void, illuminating the surroundings with their own aura. Previously, the group also released unit teasers with a similar concept.

UP10TION's new album will be released on September 24 KST. Are you excited for the group's return?