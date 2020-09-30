Trot singer Kim Hee Jin reveals how Red Velvet's Seulgi responded to her apology

Trot singer Kim Hee Jin revealed how Red Velvet's Seulgi responded to her apology.



Kim Hee Jin opened up about Seulgi and how she received a lot of criticism from netizens for saying they were friends. On the September 30th episode of 'Korean Foreigners', Kim Hee Jun shared, "I was a chorus singer until a year ago, but I came here through 'Miss Trot'."



When the hosts brought up that she went to high school with Seulgi of Red Velvet, Kim Hee Jin said, "I had a lot of celebrity friends in my high school. I said I was close to Seulgi at my showcase, but after news articles went out, the malicious comments were tremendous." She continued, "I personally captured the malicious comments and apologized to Seulgi, saying, 'I'm sorry I didn't mean to do that,' and she said with a big heart, 'I support your dream. You did well."



What do you think of Seulgi's response?

