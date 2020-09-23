The annual year-end music festival 'SBS Gayo Daejun' will be not be held this year

SBS has decided to not host their annual year-end music festival 'SBS Gayo Daejun' in 2020.



'Gayo Daejun' is an annual televised music festival that is hosted by SBS at the end of the year. Many Korea artists appear on this show and display various special performances to celebrate the past year.



According to multiple officials on September 23, SBS announced to the management staff of various artists that they will not host the year-end event while other broadcast stations are still contemplating about the year-end music festivals. Instead, SBS has decided to concentrate on the 'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super On: Tact' program. It is also rumored that the broadcast station decided to take a break from the year-end festival due to the injury of Red Velvet's Wendy last year.





It is expected that the year-end music programs of the three major broadcasting companies will be drastically affected by the COVID19 this year. This means that the ending performance where all the artists gather together on stage will not happen this year. Also, KBS and MBC are also discussing how to differentiate the year end festival from their ordinary music programs such as "Music Bank" and "Music Core".



'SBS Super Concert - 2020 Super On:Tact' will be broadcasted live to the world through an online streaming platform every Sunday at 8 PM KST for four weeks starting from September 27th to October 18th. Various artists such as Monsta X, Stray Kids, ITZY, Seventeen, ATEEZ, MAMAMOO, THE BOYZ, and more are lined up for the concert.



