SHINee's Taemin has taken over the album sales charts.

His 3rd album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' was released on September 7th, and it ranked at #1 on the weekly album sales charts such as Hanteo and HotTracks.This is in addition to topping 32 different countries on the iTunes chart as well as China's QQ Music and Japan's Line Music Album Top 100.

Congratulations to Taemin!