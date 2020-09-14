Gary expresses frustration at 'Superman is Back' messing up his music release

Gary expressed his anger toward 'Superman is Back'.

A few days ago, Gary had revealed through his Instagram that he had worked on a new song with Jung In, L-Like, and SPRAY. It was supposed to be a song he released for parents who were raising children. He revealed that fans were going to get to hear a preview during 'Superman is Back' this week, and that he was releasing music on October 15th.

However, the episode aired without the music, and afterward Gary posted on Instagram, "The music on 'Superman is Back' was wrong.. The people that worked on the song did so by pulling all-nighters, and Jung In re-sang the song over and over again even though she's busy with childcare.. I can't believe something like this happened.. I'm so mad because I feel so bad for the people who worked on the music with me but I'll let it go. I'll post the music later."

'Superman is Back' merely said, "During the editing process, the music was left out in the master version. We're sorry."