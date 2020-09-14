Super Junior's Shindong to MC new variety show that auctions off time to spend with celebrities

Shindong has been chosen as the new MC for 'About Time'.

The show is about fans being able to buy time of high-name professionals in any field. Each episode, 5 guests that are well-known and respected in a field will come to the show, and fans will be able to auction to spend time with the guests. The amount of money spent on the auction will be donated to a charity under the guest's name.

Shindong will be joining Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun as one of the MCs of the show. It will start airing in December on 'wavve'.