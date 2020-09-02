Ha Sung Woon, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Woo Seok, & Jung Se Woon to guest on 'Idol On Quiz'

Ha Sung Woon, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Woo Seok, and Jung Se Woon will be appearing as the next guests of KBS2's rising idol variety series, 'Idol On Quiz'!

These four former 'Produce 101' season 2 and 'Produce X 101' contestants plan on demonstrating their keen variety reflexes, their smarts, and more alongside MCs Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu of 'Idol On Quiz'. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Hyuk, Kim Woo Seok, and Jung Se Woon are currently also greeting viewers with their ongoing Wavve-original idol variety show, 'Boys' Mental Camp'.

The airing date for KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' featuring guests Ha Sung Woon, Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Woo Seok, and Jung Se Woon has yet to be announced.