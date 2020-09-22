9

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes French luxury brand 'CELINE's first ever global ambassador

BLACKPINK's Lisa has become 'CELINE's first ever global ambassador.

In the campaign shots for the French luxury brand, Lisa wears the brand's signature, contemporary look in a leather jacket, sequined jacket, jeans, and sneakers. Along with being the first-ever worldwide ambassador for 'CELINE,' Lisa is also the first K-pop star to represent the brand. 

Lisa expressed, "To me, 'CELINE' is unrivaled, and Hedi Slimane has such a multifaceted talent from clothing design to photography. He creates a rare, incredible, and desirable world through his vision. I'm always inspired by his work. It's truly an honor and pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as 'CELINE's first ambassador."

Take a look at Lisa's photos for the brand shot by Hedi Slimane below.


Presenting "Miss Celine and Bvlgari"💛💛💛💖💖💖

That’s great. But honestly already thought she was already a celine global ambassador

