OUI Entertainment's new boy group WEi drops debut teaser images for 'Identity: First Sight'

WEi has dropped new teaser images for their debut.

On September 14 KST, OUI Entertainment's new rookie group unveiled two images for their 1st mini album 'Identity: First Sight'. In subgroups of three, the members lean on each other under a gloomy sky, all dressed in black. This look contrasts with their concept shown in the previously revealed trailer.

WEi consists of 6-members, including the #1 winner from 'Produce X 101' Kim Yo Han, former JBJ member Kim Dong Han, former Rainz member Jang Dae Hyun, former 'Produce X 101' and 'YG Treasure Box' contestant Kang Suk Hwa, and finally, former 1THE9 members Kim Jun Seo and Yoo Yong Ha.



Their debut album has been set for release on October 5 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!