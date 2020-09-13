The Boyz unveil their tricks as 'The Stealers' in new conceptual video for 'Chase'

The Boyz have released a stunning new conceptual video.

On September 14 KST, The Boyz dropped a mysterious teaser titled 'The Stealers' Tricks' for their upcoming 5th mini-album 'Chase'. In this aesthetically gorgeous video, each member lets you in on the secrets of their trade as professional 'heart stealers'.

From making eye contact to using tears ("sometimes"), The Boyz walk you through each step to stealing your heart in this video.

Check out the tracklist here if you haven't! The Boyz' new album, featuring the title song "The Stealer", will drop on September 21 at 6 PM KST.