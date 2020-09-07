6

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

New FNC rookie group P1Harmony announces pre-debut theatrical film premiere date + sunbae Yoo Jae Suk to make cameo appearance

AKP STAFF

FNC Entertainment has confirmed the premiere date of new rookie boy group P1Harmony's anticipated pre-debut theatrical film, 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World'.

On September 8, FNC Entertainment unveiled the first main poster of 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World', expected to premiere in theaters across Korea on October 8. The human sci-fi film tells the story of 6 boys who are spread out across various dimensions. In a world overrun by a frightening virus which infects people with anger and violence, these 6 boys must come together and journey to discover the star of hope. 

In addition to starring the 6-members of P1Harmony including Keeho, Theo, Intak, JiungJongseob, and Soul, 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World' features a star-studded cameo and supporting actor lineup including many of P1Harmony's fellow FNC Entertainment sunbae artists. They include Yoo Jae Suk, CNBLUE's Yonghwa, AOA's Seolhyun, Jung Hae InJo Jae Yoon, Choi Yeo Jin, and more. 

Are you excited for the premiere of 'P1H: The Beginning of a New World' and the rebirth of K-Pop x K-Movies? 

  1. Seolhyun
  2. Choi Yeo Jin
  3. Yonghwa
  4. Jung Hae In
  5. P1Harmony
  6. Yoo Jae Suk
5 388 Share 67% Upvoted

1

thekey628 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

A film for a pre-debut? I smell a flop.

I guess that's why they don't want to let go of Keeho, they must have invested a lot with getting all these celebrities and producing a film for them.

Share

0

killthislove002,066 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

I think this film is the reason they couldn't kick out Keeho despite his scandal being pretty bad. I forgot Yoo Jae Suk was in FNC. The company is not doing well with their idols lately, but he seems to be well loved!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND