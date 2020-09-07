Mixed-gender group CHECKMATE to debut later this month

CHECKMATE, a mixed-gender group, will be debuting later this month.

CHECKMATE consists of Yongseok, Sieun, Suri, Nathan, and Noah - 3 boys and 2 girls. The group has been keeping in touch with their fans through SNS even before debut, and have gained a lot of love from South American and European fans. Their label said, "You can look forward to their debut song, which has been worked on by hot producers both in and out of Korea."

The group will dbeut with "DRUM" on the 21st at 6PM KST, so mark your calendars!