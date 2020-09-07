5

Posted by jennywill 22 minutes ago

Mixed-gender group CHECKMATE to debut later this month

CHECKMATE, a mixed-gender group, will be debuting later this month.

CHECKMATE consists of YongseokSieunSuriNathan, and Noah - 3 boys and 2 girls. The group has been keeping in touch with their fans through SNS even before debut, and have gained a lot of love from South American and European fans. Their label said, "You can look forward to their debut song, which has been worked on by hot producers both in and out of Korea."

The group will dbeut with "DRUM" on the 21st at 6PM KST, so mark your calendars!

papaya-oyl122 pts 16 minutes ago 1
I think K-Pop should definitely have more gender-mixed groups. The stereotype view of anyone of different genders hanging out are romantically involved is a very biased way to view relationships. Sometimes it’s very fun and interesting to be friends with a girl or a boy withouy having romantic interests. Having these groups will slowly break those stereotypes and I’m all for that and I will definitely support them!

