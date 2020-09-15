Memorable moments from Oh My Girl YooA's dance career

Debuting in 2015, Oh My Girl is a classic girl group that always kills the angelic and cute concept, but YooA has shown her capability as a talented dancer in a variety of different styles.

As the resident main dancer of Oh My Girl, YooA consistently stuns people with her dancing skills. Here are just some of the memorable moments of her dance career!

Many new Miracles fell for YooA after her performance on the 2019 girl group survival show, "Queendom." YooA, along with main dancers, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, (G)-IDLE’s Soojin, AOA’s Chanmi, and Lovelyz’ Yein. In addition to a group performance, YooA performed a solo to “Smooth Criminal,” inspired by Michael Jackson, and delivered a sexy performance in a red suit.



YooA then returned to the 2020 spin-off of “Queendom,” "Road to Kingdom" to collaborate with her label-mate juniors, ONF, in a mash-up performance of “We Must Love” and “Moscow Moscow.” Viewers and the other boy group members on the show were taken aback at YooA’s amazing dancing and shocked speechless, unable to take their eyes off the mystical marionette doll inspired performance. According to VERIVERY, it was almost unfair how good she was on stage!

People say that in order to truly master something, you should be able to teach it to others. In an episode of "Shindong Gayo," YooA was able to teach Super Junior’s Shindong the choreography to the chorus of “Nonstop,” in a matter of minutes! She broke down the key points of the choreography and taught him the dance moves in a digestible way that made it easy for him to learn as well as perform. In only two tries, they succeeded in performing “Nonstop” together and received a pass from the staff!

Along with Shindong, YooA participated in the special, "Dancing Idol," where the two main dancers introduced six hot groups by covering their choreography. The groups included girl groups, ELRIS, Cherry Bullet, and Rocket Punch, and boy groups, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and OnlyOneOf. YooA showed her amazing digestion of difficult and intricate boy group choreography!

YooA also went viral in her short yet eye-catching cover of NCT 127's "Kick It," earlier this spring. She was dressed in a neon green top, possibly as an homage to the NCTzen fanlight color. Netizens praised her for sharp and clean moves, as well as the power she brought to each dance move despite her small stature.

In addition to covers, YooA has performed her fair share of impressive original choreography. On an episode of "Happy Together," YooA performed a graceful yet sexy rendition of Camilla Cabello’s “Havana,” a popular song among K-pop idols to dance too.

YooA then smoothly transitioned into a cover of “I Wanna Be a Celeb,” by Celeb Five, a group of comedians. Though Celeb Five is known for their comical dancing, YooA’s rendition is elegant and classy as she adds her own vibe to the choreography. The Happy Together cast praised YooA for her flexibility and said she clearly surpassed the standard for idols being skilled at dancing.

She has also performed dance choreography to "Sucker," "Happy," and "Traffic," showing her versatility in dance. YooA is definitely one of the best dancers of this generation!

YooA is the first member in Oh My Girl to debut as a solo artist. She released her first mini-album, “Bon Voyage,” back on September 7th. Miracles, what are your thoughts on YooA's stunning performance?