Netizens talk about BTOB's Sungjae looking dreamy for a short film during his mandatory military service

On September 13th, The ROK Ministry of National Defense posted a short film to celebrate the upcoming 72nd Armed Forces Day.

The Armed Forces Day celebrates the service of men and women in the South Korea Armed Forces and takes place on October 1st of every year.

This year, BTOB's Sungjae was featured in the Armed Forces Day challenge video that was a collaboration between the ROK Ministry of National Defense and SPAO.

Sungjae narrated this special video with his charming voice as netizens admired the singer for his dreamy looks.

Many netizens stated that the video looked like a movie with Sungjae starring in it.

Netizens' Commented:

"Sungjae looks crazy good in the video. It's like a movie when he picks up the phone."

"Sungjae looks so good."



"This is like a short movie."



"He looks like an actor definitely. He matured a lot."



"Can't wait for him to return from the army."

"I think the National Defense puts celebrities to good use. lol."

"I get to see Sungjae face like this I'm happy."



