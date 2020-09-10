Kim Chung Ha is pairing up with Danish singer Christopher to release a new single on September 23

Singer Kim Chung Ha (Chungha) is pairing up with Danish musician Christopher to release a new single.

The collaboration was formed when Christopher revealed he wanted to do a duet with a Korean singer when he is scheduled to visit Korea this year for his concert. Warner Music Korea recommended Chungha as the two begin their duet project. Chungha also revealed she enjoys listening to Christopher's music.



Christopher received much love across Europe and Asia as he is well known for his stunning visuals. He is known to be called the "Singing David" but also known for his outstanding musicality. The Korean subtitled video of his hit song "Bad" has garnered more than 9 million views in Korea. Many netizens even left comments on the video bringing more popularity to the Danish singer.





Chungha, the leading Korean singer to work with Christopher, has made her debut back in 2017. She has released many hit songs such as "Why Don't You Know", "Roller Coaster", and "Love You". With outstanding performances, Cuhngha has solidified her spot has a popular female solo artist in the music industry of Korea. She displays a wide range of spectrum of music that she can display and also boasts powerful vocals.



The two will be releasing a single on September 23rd. The song is titled "Bad Boy" and is a Kpop style song with the popular sound and beat listeners are familiar with. Christopher's sweet voice will harmonize well with the refreshing voice of Chungha to produce a new vibe providing the perfect chemistry between the two.

Many global fans are excited to see the two musicians meet with their extraordinary musical talents and visuals.