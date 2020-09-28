6

K/DA unveil the official Choreography video for the new single "THE BADDEST"

On September 28, League of Legends unveiled the choreography video for their virtual girl group K/DA.

The virtual girl group's new single "THE BADDEST" gets lit up with the new dance choreographed and performed by Prepix Dance Studios.

Previously, K/DA released another new single "THE BADDEST" after gaining much popularity for their first single "POP/STARS". Consisting of four of the game's characters, the girl group released a special single back in 2018 for the 2018 League of Legends World Championships. Two of the members of K/DA are sung by Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-DLE.

Check out the choreography video below:

