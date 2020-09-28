Jackson Wang and Kinjaz host 'Pretty Please Dance Battle'

Jackson Wang announced on September 28th that he will be hosting the ‘Pretty Please Dance Battle’ along with Kinjaz and 88rising.

"Pretty Please" is a duo with Galantis and gained much popularity around the globe after it premiered on September 3. In honor of Jackson's single, he will be hosting this dance competition with the top dance group Kinjaz.

Submissions will be open starting from Monday, September 28th at 12 AM EST and will be closed on Monday, October 12th at 12 AM EST. Jackson and The Kinjaz will announce the top 8 dancers who will be randomly paired in head to head competitions.

Fans will be voting every round until there are only two dancers left. From there the final two dancers will submit new videos for the final round in which Jackson and the Kinjaz will decide on a winner!

The winner will receive an in-feed post on Jackson’s Instagram and 88rising’s YouTube.

For more information and rules on participation, please visit 88rising’s Twitter here.

Here is the timeline for ‘Pretty Please Dance Battle’ below: