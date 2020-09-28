Netizens reminded what happens when idols who are publicly dating appear at the same music award show

On September 28, a netizen posted on an online community various gifs from a past music award show.

The netizen posted a series of gifs with the title "This is what happens when idols who are publically dating appear on the same music award show."

The gifs were of Girls' Generation's Tiffany and 2PM's Nichkhun when they appeared on MAMA Awards in 2014. This was when Tiffany and Nichkhun announced publically they were dating.

During the award ceremony, Girls' Generation's sub-unit TaeTiSeo was given the K-POP fan's choice for the best female artist award. When their name was called, the camera captured Tiffany. Then the camera angle suddenly switched to capture Nichkhun.

The cameraman continued to take turns recording Tiffany and Nichkhun. Nichkhun seems clearly awkward to be on camera when his then-girlfriend was called up on stage for the award.

Even when Tiffany was on stage delivering her gratitude message, the camera continued to shoot Nichkhun for his reaction as Nichkhun seemed more embarrassed.

This was because Tiffany and Nichkhun had publically admitted to their dating rumors and were dating openly at the time. Tiffany and Nichkhun were involved in rumors of dating until they finally admitted the rumors to be true in January of 2014.

Many netizens revisited this award ceremony and saw how the two were captured on camera because the two artists were dating. Some netizens were in shock because they didn't' realize they were dating until they saw this post.

Netizens' Commented:

"I didn't even know they were dating."

"When I found out they were dating, I thought they made a good couple."



"Man, I had forgotten they were dating before. The years have passed."



"When I saw this award ceremony, I kind of understood why idols don't date in public too much."



"The Girls' Generation fans were not so happy with that award ceremony because the cameraman kept going back and forth between Tiffany and Nichkhun to make it so obvious they're dating."



"I didn't know they were dating, but I really don't like how Korean broadcast shows the two people like that. Why are they do interested in other people's daring lives."

